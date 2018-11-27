Triton students, staff honored for excellence

Triton students and staff were honored with certificates of excellence during the monthly school board meeting.

From left are Delanie Groves, Abbey Viers, Alyxa Viers, Alysha May, Russell Reichard, Briana Wilhite, Delaynie Albright, and Band Director David Seel.

Also honored but not shown in photo are Jared Bules and Samantha Edington.

Read more news from Bourbon and Argos in this week's News Mirror. It is on sale now.