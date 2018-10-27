Triton runs away from Winamac in sectional win

A slug it out first half turned into a runaway second half as Triton's Trojans punched a ticket for the sectional football final with a convincing 48-18 win over Winamac.

Nearly every player that saw the field contributed in one way or another. One moment that epitomized the Trojan team effort game on their second score.

James Snyder hit Ethan Barry on a short screen coming across the middle. Junior wide receiver DeAngelo Shumpert set the edge perfectly with a seal block to spring Barry down the sideline, picked himself up and ran downfield 60 yards to make the block on the final Warrior defender to get Barry into the end zone.

"Those are a lot of the things that people don't see. They don't see the big block that sets up the touchdown," said Triton head coach Ron Brown. "That's why this is a unique game, you have to have 11 guys that are all doing their job, and they did a great job tonight."

It wasn't easy sledding in the first half as the Trojans shot themselves in the foot several times with a fumble and a pair of interceptions, killing drives that seemed destined for points.

Meanwhile Winamac's Tyler Chumley was grinding out yardage ending the first half with 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Both teams missed prime opportunities at the end of the first half with Triton fumbling away an opportunity at the 21, giving Winamac quarterback Russell Compton a chance to hit on four big passes and a drive that started at the 14 and ended with kicker Max Murray hitting a 30 yard field goal to bring the Warriors to within four at 14-10.

That was when Ethan Barry took over and then Delano Shumpert followed his lead in the Trojan running game as Triton dominated the third quarter and put the game away.

Barry and quarterback James Snyder punched the Warriors in the nose out of the locker room at half as Snyder hit Keegan Westafer with a 44 yard pass on the first play of the quarter, Berry ran for another first down and Snyder went straight up the middle for 17 and the score on just the third play of the half.

Snyder had an extraordinary night only throwing nine passes but connecting on six for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He had six rushes on the night for 28 yards and a score.

"I was so happy when we got Berry back and we could release the Kracken," said Brown of the return of his senior to the backfield in recent weeks after injury. "The kids are doing such a good job and our linemen in particular got it in their minds to do some special things."

Berry had 11 carries on the night for 117 yards and a touchdown rushing as well as receiving and Shumpert made the third quarter his rushing for touchdown runs of 46 and 17 yards piling up 78 yards on just thee carries.

Meanwhile the Triton defense figured out Chumley and shut out the Warriors the rest of the way until late in the fourth quarter. The big Warrior running back had just two yards rushing in the third quarter and only 32 in the entire second half.

"Our kids just kept their composure," said Brown. "It was a tight game going into the half and they exploded."

Snyder’s touchdown pass to Tye Orsund on the first play of the fourth quarter sealed the win and sent the Trojans to next Friday’s sectional final against North Judson a 42-25 winner over South Central.

Triton is now 8-3 on the year.

•TRITON 48, WINAMAC 18

at Winamac

Triton 14 0 20 14 - 48

Winamac 7 3 0 8 - 18

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

T - 7:37 Ethan Berry two yard run (Brandon Lenker kick)

W - 1:35 Kyle Chumley 8 yard run (Murray kick)

T - 0:25 James Snyder 71 yard pass to Berry (Lenker kick)

Second Quarter

W - 0:00 Max Murray 30 yard FG

Third Quarter

T - 10:47 Snyder 17 yard run (Lenker kick)

T - 5:09 Delano Shumpert 46 yard run (Two point conversion failed)

T - 0:09 Shumpert 17 yard run (Lenker kick)

Fourth Quarter

T - 11:54 Snyder 20 yard pass to Tye Orsund (Lenker kick)

T - 4:30 Hunter McIntire 10 yard run (Lenker kick)

Rushing - (Winamac 39 carries 136 yards) Chumley 27-114 TD, Smith 6-35, Compton 7 - minus 22. (Triton 24 carries 260 yards) Berry 11-117 2TD, Shumpert 3-63 2 TD, Snyder 4-34 TD, McIntire 5-41 TD, Koby Mast 1-16.

Passing - Snyder 6-9 218 yards 2 TD, INT. Compton 17-30 198 yards TD, INT, Smith 0-1 INT.

Tackles - Nathan Riggins 11.