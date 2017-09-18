Triton High School player killed in one-car crash

Following is a statement from Triton School Corporation concerning the death of student Cameron Scarberry:

Triton School Corporation suffered the loss of a student yesterday and the school is in mourning today. We ask you to respect the need for the students to have time to grieve and mourn. We have school counselors, mental health workers from the Bowen Center and local pastors at school this morning for the students and staff.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Cameron Scarberry lost his life in a single vehicle car crash near Atwood. Also present in the car was his younger brother, Jared Scarberry. Cameron died instantly, but his brother was able to crawl and get help. Jared is in a Ft. Wayne Hospital and was first listed in critical care, but is now doing well and expected to make a full recovery.

Cameron Scarberry, born, Sept. 25, 2000, was a junior at Triton Jr.-Sr. High School. Cam was a hard worker and a fine young man. Cam has been a member of the Triton football team since his freshman year and was a starter on this year's winning team. He was also on the wrestling team since his freshman year at the school and has helped to build that program over the years. Cameron also belonged to the student club "Fellowship of Christian Students".

Cameron was the son of Joshua Scarberry and Miranda Scarberry. He also is survived by his siblings, Maggie and Jared Scarberry, both students at Triton.