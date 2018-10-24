Trims & Treats Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser to benefit Humane Society

Parrett Veterinary Clinic is hosting it’s second annual ‘Trims & Treats Howl-O-Ween’ fundraiser to benefit the Marshall County Humane Society (MCHS).

The event is scheduled to take place Sat., Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Parrett Veterinary Clinic located at 750 Columbus Drive in Plymouth.

Cathy Huff Wraight who organizes the event shared, “This is something every pet needs. Our volunteers can trim pets nails quickly and it will benefit their pet for weeks.”

