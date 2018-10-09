Trick-or-Treat at Potato Creek, Oct. 27

Enjoy a Halloween-themed weekend at Potato Creek State Park on Oct. 27.

At 10 a.m., help the nature center make Halloween treats for the birds. Participants will place the treats and fill the feeders outside the nature center.

Get artistic while carving or painting a pumpkin at 11 a.m. Prices vary by pumpkin size. Participants can meet at the Peppermint Hill picnic area.

A Canines and Kids Costume Contest will start at 2 p.m. at the Peppermint Hill picnic area. Awards will be given to the most creative, scariest, funniest, and best homemade costumes, plus best group and best of show. Kids’ age categories are 0 to 3, 4 to 7, 8 to 11, 12 to 14, and any age for best group.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., campers can participate in trick-or-treating. If you’re offering treats in your site, please turn on lights and/or be visible at your campsite to show you are participating. Campers should limit driving during this time for the safety of children.

Potato Creek State Park (on.IN.gov/potatocreeksp) is at 25601 State Road 4, North Liberty, 46554.

