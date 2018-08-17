Trial date set in alleged rape case

A trial date has been set in the case of a young Plymouth man accused of raping a teen girl at a home outside Culver last summer.

Thomas Holloway, 19, will stand trial on charges of rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and child exploitation beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Starke Circuit Court,

according to online court records. Court officials set the trial date on Thursday.

The most serious charge against Holloway, the rape count, is a Level 3 felony punishable by three to 16 years. The average sentence is nine years.

According to court documents:

Holloway was housesitting a home near Culver but in Starke County in early July where the incident is alleged to have occurred.

The victim reported the attack in October to Plymouth police, who later learned it happened in Starke County.

Starke County Prosecutor's Office Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan is leading the case for the state. Holloway is being represented by Nathan Pearson of Winamac, Jim

Clevenger of Plymouth, and South Bend-based attorneys David Newman and Michael Tuszynski.