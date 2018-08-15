Trial of accused Cord Colgrove murderer expected to end early next week

Court officials said they believe a Starke County murder trial will wrap up early next week after it opened with jury selection on Monday.

A jury of seven women and five men will ultimately decide if Edward Blackburn, 30, of Little Rock, Ark., is guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of Cord Colgrove in early 2017, according to court officials. Jury selection took all of Monday. Two men and two women are serving as alternate jurors.

On Tuesday, the jury received instructions and both Starke County Prosecutor Nick Bourff and Blackburn’s lawyer, Lafayette-based attorney Caroline Burchett Briggs, gave their opening statements in Starke Circuit Court.

