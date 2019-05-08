Tri Kappa Spring PSCS student art show winners announced

The Beta Delta chapter of Tri Kappa honored Plymouth Community School Corporation’s young artists in its 2019 Spring Student Art Show held on May 3rd at the Plymouth High School.

With the assistance of area art teachers, the organization invited Plymouth students from kindergarten to 12th grades to submit their finest pieces for the show.

The Heartland Artists Gallery’s Anna Kietzman, Nancy Schmelter, and Kathy Zentz graciously served as judges for the event.

Plymouth High School student Mikayla Knepper’s remarkable color drawing won her the Best of Show award.

She garnered first places in black and white drawing and mixed media as well.

Claudia Marohn and Kiarra Ponce were also honored multiple times for their entries.

Students placing in the show received certificates, ribbons, and monetary awards provided by Tri Kappa.

All high school entries and the award winners from grades kindergarten through eighth will be on display in the door 5 corridor of the Plymouth High School through the end of next week.

Tri Kappa Spring student art show winners:

Kindergarten: 1st – Sophia Edison; 2nd – Kailana VanHerk; 3rd – Davey Kietzman

First Grade: 1st – Faith Jaskinski; 2nd – Lyrik Downs; 3rd – Chelsey Firebaugh

Second Grade: 1st – Katelyn Shireman; 2nd – Bradyn Powell; 3rd – Lupe Fuller

Third Grade: 1st – Thane Trump; 2nd – Alexis Gallardo; 3rd – Ricky Centeno

Fourth Grade: 1st – Anthony Baca-Martinez; 2nd – Lilah Treber; 3rd – Kaiyah Edgarton

Fifth Grade: 1st– Atalya Marin; 2nd – Wylie Knapp; 3rd – Isabella Walters

Sixth Grade: 1st – Noelle Hutchings; 2nd – Chloe Holsopple; 3rd – Jayden Trump-Haskins

Junior High: 1st – Elisa Lopez; 2nd – Shane Abberger; 3rd – Mya Fulk

High School award winners:

Painting: 1st – Noelia Cervantes; 2nd – Kiarra Ponce; 3rd – Silvia De La Torre; 4th – Levi Crawford; 5th – Katy Smith

3-D: 1st – Bridget Schafer; 2nd – Anica Denney; 3rd – Helen Chen; 4th – Silvia De La Torre; 5th – Carly Estrada

Black and White Drawing: 1st – Mikayla Knepper; 2nd – Claudia Marohn; 3rd – Raquel Teuttle; 4th – Madison Miller; 5th – Rachel Schouten

Mixed Media: 1st – Mikayla Knepper; 2nd – Claudia Marohn; 3rd – Kiarra Ponce; 4th – Jaren Provost; 5th – Paris Coffin

Color Drawing: 1st – Mikayla Knepper; 2nd – Maria Reyna Rubio, 3rd – Grace Bougher; 4th – Claudia Marohn; 5th – Brianna Beadin

Digital Design: 1st – Sirena Renfrow; 2nd – Olivia Waymouth; 3rd – Bianca Jimenez; 4th – Kiarra Ponce; 5th – Rachel Schouten

Ceramics: 1st – Larry Dragani; 2nd – Jenni Torres; 3rd – Graci Holm; 4th – Paige Young; 5th – Alaina Clady

Best of Show: Mikayla Knepper, color drawing

