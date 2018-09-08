Tri Kappa presents: A Night to Remember

The Marshall County Historical Society and Tri Kappa Sorority, with the help of many volunteers, proudly present “A Night to Remember” - A Downtown Plymouth History Walk, an evening of reminiscing with family and friends. This new event was conceived as a blend of Old-Fashioned Days and the Oak Hill Cemetery History Walk with a touch of the museum’s Ghost Walk.

Plan to be downtown Friday, Sept. 14. Ticket sales are from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at the museum and at the REES Theatre. The program starts at 5 p.m.

Story tellers are stationed at eight locations. Each will be repeating their five-minute presentation every 15 minutes. Ticket holders will be asked to gather at the REES and assigned a starting point. After the first station, ticket holders that do not want to hear every story may choose which stops to visit. The last presentations are at 6:45 p.m. Late comers are welcome but will not get to hear every story.

The walk covers the 100 and 200 blocks of North Michigan where we’ll hear special stories and learn what life was like in decades past.

Tickets are on sale now at the museum for $10. Children six and under are free. The ticket price includes refreshments along the way. The event will happen, rain or shine.

If these old buildings could talk, they’d surely have a lot of history to share. They can’t, but there will be storytellers who will speak for them, transporting us back in time to the days when life was simpler, the pace was slower, and everything you needed was in downtown Plymouth.

The storytellers will be at the following addresses on North Michigan: 100 (The REES), 101 (Heartland Artists), 111 (Edward Jones), 114 (City Center), 200 (State Farm), 205 (La D’Zert), 214 (The Pilot News), and 219 (Brass Rail banquet room.) Look for the special banners in the windows.

Scheduled speakers include Margaret Roahrig, Rick and Jim Derf, Jim Davis, Randy Danielson, Mike Boys, Wendy Holloway, Teressa Welborn and Anna Gilsinger, recalling Ward’s, Penney’s, Bosworth’s, Powell’s, Derf’s, People’s, the REES, the Beehive, and more.

Each building had a distinctive facade and a unique story. All had long histories in the downtown area. People’s Drug Store has been a fixture in downtown Plymouth since the 1870s, but it is not the oldest business you will hear about.

Several of the buildings had the same architect and contractor; one building had a bowling alley on the second floor. Learn where gentlemen travelers could get a shower, shave and a haircut, and which building lost its third floor.

In addition to the inside stories, 30 volunteers in period clothing will share other historic facts out on the street. Look for photo opportunities throughout the event. By the end of the night you might have learned for whom the L. A. Kloepfer store was named, why the Brass Rail building looks like a medieval castle, where movie star cowboy and western singer Roy Rogers ate, and which mid-century hardware was run by a woman for nearly 20 years.

Souvenir brochures are included in the ticket price and may be picked up during the tour at the REES or at the museum.