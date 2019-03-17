Tri Kappa Easter eggs are on sale now

The sisters of Tri Kappa are at it again this year creating their famous homemade milk chocolate Easter eggs, all to benefit our community.

Tri Kappa is an Indiana philanthropic organization of women who have been donating their time here in Plymouth for over 100 years.

They support charity, culture and education.

100 percent of proceeds from the eggs will go to help support our community in ways such as local scholarships, CASA, The Center for Hospice, The Neighborhood Center, Heartland Artist Gallery classes for children, school nurses to stock supply cabinets, and many more organizations.

The sisters have been selling these addictive chocolate eggs around town come every Easter since the 80s.

Eggs are $4 each and will be available for pick up the week of April 15, which is just in time for Easter.

You may choose from buttercream, mint, or peanut butter filling, which is by far the most popular flavor.

Great for Easter baskets, gifts, or yourself.

These also freeze wonderfully.

To get your preorder in contact a local Tri Kappa sister, message us on Facebook, or contact Laurie Sutter at 574-936-3405 to place an order.

You won’t want to miss out, if you have not tried these eggs you are in for a treat!

The sisters of Tri Kappa thank you for your continued support year after year.