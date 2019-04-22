Tremaine out battles Goshen’s Cain for shutout win

A sparkling performance from two pitchers made for a short night that went the Pilgrims way in their fourth NLC win at Goshen 2-0.

Plymouth’s Tim Tremaine and Goshen’s Austin Cain battled it out for most of the game, but Plymouth’s Tremaine was just a little better tossing a sparkling three hit shut out.

Tremaine didn’t walk a hitter in the game, threw just 27 pitches through four innings and just 57 in the game.

“Timmy has been that way all year,” said Plymouth coach Ryan Wolfe. “Giving him the adequate amount of rest that he needs and that he wants, pitching once a week, he comes out and works fast. We played great defense behind him but our guys are alert they expect the ball to be hit to them when he’s on the mound.”

Tremaine was the beneficiary of two early double plays to erase Red Hawk runners, and on a night with the wind blowing in Plymouth’s outfield made adjustments to make plays as Tremaine forced 11 fly ball outs in the game.

“I thought defensively we played awesome tonight,” said Wolfe. “We had the two double plays early and our outfielders knew that balls off the bat don’t always go where they normally do here, I thought they did a great job of adjusting in very little time.”

Goshen starter Austin Cain wasn’t far behind Tremaine. He didn’t walk a hitter either and struck out six - four of those in the final two innings - and scattered seven hits through seven innings.

“That’s why we bunted in the first inning,” said Wolfe. “I don’t like to do that but with the wind blowing in the way it was and I knew (Cain) is a good pitcher. He started grinding on the curve ball there late in the game and got us swinging. He’s always around the plate I knew that a couple of runs would probably win this game.”

Plymouth scored on a check swing two out single to right by Jackson Lee in the fourth and pushed another across in the fifth on Jake Deacon’s bloop single to center.

“We put some pressure on people late, trying to get some guys in motion,” said Wolfe. “We got the delayed steal (from Ivan Winkle) and Chuy (Jesus Luva) had the hit to get them on the corners and then (Jacob) Deacon put the ball in play to score the run. He’s been struggling to get some things going here early and it was good to see him drive in the run.”

Plymouth moves to 8-2 on the season and stays unbeaten in NLC play atop the standings with NorthWood. Wawasee on Wednesday night at Bill Nixon Field stands in the way of a first place matchup with NorthWood on the road on Friday.

Goshen is now 5-7 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

•PLYMOUTH 2, GOSHEN 0

at Goshen

Plymouth 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2-7-0

Goshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-3-0

WP - Tremaine (2-0). LP - Cain (1-3). 2B- Filson (P).