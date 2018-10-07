Trails of Potawatomi Wildlife Park 5K is Oct. 13

The ‘Trails of Potawatomi Wildlife Park 2018 5K Fun Run / Walk’ is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13.

The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Bessinger Pavilion.

Executive Director Michael Stephan shared, “Participants from last year’s 5K were complimenting the scenery of the route that winds along the river, wetlands, and prairie. Definitely more appealing than running on pavement.”

The registration fee is $20. T-shirt guaranteed with early registration of Oct. 11. On site registration will be held from 2-3 p.m. the day of the race.

Stephan invites everyone to come, “Come support this non-profit park that is open free of charge to the public. The event is also pet friendly.” Funds raised from this event are used to help sustain the park.

Pre-register online at Runsignup.com/Race/IN/Tippecanoe/TheTrailsof Potawatomi5KFunRunWalk.

Potawatomi Wildlife Park is located at 16998 State Road 331, Tippecanoe.