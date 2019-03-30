Tickets remain for Rees Screen Test trivia fundraiser

There is still time to get tickets for the trivia night fundraising event planned for late April to benefit the Rees Theater – but you might want to hurry.

Tickets for the Rees Screen Test are $200 for a four-person team and $20 for spectators.

Donna Pontius, who, along with Randy Danielson, co-chairs the Rees Committee, the group backing efforts to restore and repurpose the downtown Plymouth venue, said Wednesday the exact number of tickets remaining couldn’t be determined since the tickets were distributed among the committee members to sell.

Danielson confirmed tickets for the fundraiser remain. They are available at the Marshall County Museum or by contacting Denny Bottorff at 574-261-1407.

Teams can register by calling Lisa Miller at 574-780-6373 or lhmiller46563@yahoo.com.

“We are still selling tickets for the event and are actively seeking teams of four,” Miller said Thursday.

The Rees Screen Test is 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 901 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth.

The trivia competition will be a quiz bowl-type format, organizers previously said.

The Rees Screen Test isn’t the only fundraiser set for the Rees Theater this spring and early summer.

Jack Davis, who is on the Rees Committee, previously said musician Andy Davis will perform the evening of Saturday, June 22, at River Park Square in downtown Plymouth.

The Plymouth Park Board at its meeting in early March gave its conditional approval for the concert.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase during the show, which is the same day as Heartland Artists Gallery’s Art in the Street event, Davis previously said.

“There are other possibilities under discussion, but the specifics are not finalized at this time,” he said recently.

During the afternoon lead-up to the concert, tours of the theater will be offered.

