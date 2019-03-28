Throwback Thursday: This first year has flown by at The Leader

So here we are after a year of doing these Throwback Thursdays.

For this one, I chose the Friday, March 23, 2018 edition of The Leader.

It’s certainly been an interesting year.

I’ve learned more than I expected.

Thank you to those that have suffered through this year with me at the helm.

For your, and my own, nostalgia here is what the paper put out for my first edition here in Starke County.

• “Starke/Pulaski Habitat for Humanity builds first home in Knox” - On Saturday, March 17, Starke/ Pulaski Habitat for Humanity celebrated their first home built in Knox. This was the sixth home for the group over 20 years it’s been running. The home was built for Hope McIntire and her daughter.

