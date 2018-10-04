Three men arrested in drug bust

The arrest of a pair of St. Joseph County men — and a third in Elkhart county — resulted in the seizure of nearly a half-pound of marijuana.

Demitrie Davis, 26, of Mishawaka, and Edward Webb, 25, of South Bend, were both arrested in the parking lot of a LaPaz restaurant at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. An undisclosed amount of heroin and an AR 22 rifle were found in the vehicle the two me were in, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said

The third man, 38-year-old Jose D. Ortiz, was arrested in Elkhart. Close to a half-pound of heroin and an AR 15 rifle were found in his home, the prosecutor said in a news release.

Webb and Davis were each arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing a narcotic, a Level 2 felony. A Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years if convicted.

Webb was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $300,000 cash bond late Thursday.

Davis was being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Ortiz’s bond was set at $600,000 cash. He has been charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.

The most serious charges against Ortiz are the dealing meth counts, which are both Level 2 felonies.

