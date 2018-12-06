Third of 7 arrested in Tippecanoe drug sweep gets prison

One of seven people arrested during a drug sweep in Tippecanoe in January has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty recently to two counts of dealing methamphetamine.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Brent W. Hessler, 25, of Bremen, to 12 years in prison after Hessler pleaded guilty in late November. The sentence was stipulated as part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

Read more about this -- including an update of the status of the other seven defendants -- in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.