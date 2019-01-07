Tears, cakes and thanks for Sally Ricciardi’s 12 years on Culver Town Council

Members of the Culver Town Council and the community celebrated the retirement of Sally Ricciardi, well-known for her years of service to the Culver Community and most recently her 12 year service as a member of the council.

Chuck Diltz shared, “I would just like to say thanks to Sally. I have known her 25 years or longer than that. All the years I have worked with her at the Academy and with EMS, she has always been a mentor and a leader and a star. As a citizen and working with her all those years prior I just want to say thank you, Sally.”

Culver Town Attorney Jim Clevenger shared, “I had a stint as the Town Attorney a long, long time ago and she was active then for crying out loud! Now I am back and she is still active. She has had many, many years of service to the town and it is much appreciated. Thank you. It has been pleasant to work with you.”

