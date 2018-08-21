Swan Lake Resort up for sale

For a scant $6.5 million, you can own a slice of the Marshall County golf and recreation scene.

The owners of Swan Lake Resort, 5203 Plymouth-LaPorte Trail, have put the 36-hole golf course and resort on the market. Along with the golf course, there are “89 hotel rooms, several smaller rental units, 35,000-square-foot conference center, (and) state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor golf training facility,” according to the advertisement posted on the commercial property listing website loopnet.com

It’s unclear when the property was put on the market.

According to the Marshall County Assessor’s Office, the 405-acre property has an assessed valuation of $9.8 million.

“The golf course and facilities are in immaculate condition and the current owner has taken great pride in taking care of the facility so that there are few if any short term capital needs,” according to the listing. “With new management coming in the last three years the facility has seen dramatic revenue growth. A new owner with a keen eye on the bottom line can easily increase (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) going forward.”

The resort’s history stretches back almost 50 years.

According to the business’s website, the land was originally a large poultry farm. Owner Roy Swanson was on a “promotional poultry trip” in Illinois when another poultry farmer told him he had installed golf holes on unused property.

Not long after, Swanson installed three holes on his property. That grew into nine holes and ultimately two, 18-hole courses, according to the company’s website. The resort officially opened over Memorial Day weekend in 1969, the site states.

Richard and Pauline Klinger, founders of the RV company Holiday Rambler Corp., bought the resort in 2000, according to the resort’s site. It’s unclear if the couple is still connected to the resort.

The resort’s listing agent, Chris Charnas with Wilmette, Ill.-based Links Capital Advisors Inc., did not return messages seeking comment.

The resort is currently owned by Swan Lake Real Estate LLC. The limited liability company’s registered agent is Glenn Duncan of Elkhart, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office. Duncan could not be reached.

