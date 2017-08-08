Students are back in school, remember to stop for school buses

Indiana State Police receive complaints almost daily from school bus drivers, parents and concerned citizens about motorists not stopping for school buses when required. Distracted driving is no doubt a contributing factor, so troopers want to remind all motorists the importance of avoiding distractions while driving, especially near schools.

School bus drivers will activate the buses flashing amber/yellow lights when preparing to stop to load and/or unload children. When motorists observe the flashing amber/yellow lights they should slow down and prepare to stop. Once the school bus stops and the RED flashing lights are activated and the stop arm is extended, motorists are required to stop and not pass the school bus. Many motorists are confused when they are required to stop. Below is a diagram and a few examples to help motorists understand when they are required by law to stop.