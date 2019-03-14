Strong winds, scattered storms starting in early afternoon, according to weather service
By:
Staff Report
Thursday, March 14, 2019
PLYMOUTH
Rain should have ended during the morning, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
But starting at around 1 p.m., scattered storms are expected to develop across Northern Indiana, the NWS said.
Some of the storms may be severe and strong winds – with gusts as strong as 50 mph – are possible through 7 p.m., the weather service predicted.