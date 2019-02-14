Stitching, hemming and sewing at the Plymouth Public Library

On Saturday, Feb. 9 Plymouth Public Library hosted “Sewing Thing UP” a free event catering to the communities mending needs.

The event allows for people in the community to bring in different clothing items, stuffed animals, and even blankets and drop them off to be mended within the two hour time allotment.

Mother and daughter pair Judy and Jenny Harness are the main drivers of this event, with Judy getting the idea from a similar setup in another local town.

“Many people in this town just don’t know how to mend. It’s just not something that’s taught anymore. I have a lot of experience in mending and sewing and I like to do what I can to help,” began Judy. “It would be a pity to just toss things out when they’re a little worn.”

Sarah McNash popped by for a visit to the library while the ladies were in the midst of sewing up an old coat.

“This is fabulous!” she managed. “So many people would love to know about this, I will be checking my calendar periodically to make sure I catch the next one, there is a particular teddy bear that belongs to my daughter that unfortunately lost a limb.”

Miranda Baker was also in the area and caught sight of the event.

Baker has had several items mended at this event in the past.

Baker gushed, “My son has had his stuffed octopus since he was born and after an unfortunate incident with the dog the octopus was more of a quadropus. I heard about this event last year from a friend and decided to pick up the scraps of the poor creature and brought him in. I honestly wasn’t sure if they could even do anything but Judy took one look at him and told me to come back in an hour.

“An hour later I was greeted with a lovely eight-legged octopus obviously mended with tremendous love and care,” Baker continued. “I am so grateful the library hosts events like this. They really are the community hub for Marshall County and Plymouth.”

The library hopes to hold this event around every two months this year.

Similar events are being propagated to be integrated into the calendar, from more classes on specific skills like quilt making to the basics of sewing.

Not many people are aware of this, but the library actually has a sewing machine available for public use.

Volunteers can help you learn to sew and there are several events within the PPL calendar that teach sewing skills including quilt-making.

People have come in to mend jeans or to make a pillowcase or even just to learn the bare minimum skills required when sewing.

By the end of the two-hour time allotment, clothing had been mended and a treasured stuffed penguin had been returned to its formal glory.

Shelly Longson, owner of said penguin, in gratitude said, “I don’t know how to sew, so I came here in the hopes they could help [the penguin]. I am very pleased to say he looks better than before.”

Although this is a rarer event compared to some other endeavors the library hosts, it does remain on the calendar and will come up again yet this year.

So stash your favorite jeans with a torn leg and your child's’ stuffy that had a graphic battle with the cat and allow the Harness ladies to return your treasures to their former glory.

Plymouth Public Library is located on 201 North Center St. in Plymouth.