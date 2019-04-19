Still time to sign up for North Judson Mint Festival Queen/King and Mint Darlings pageants

The 2019 North Judson Mint Festival Queen/King Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the North Judson-San Pierre High School Auditorium.

It is open to all children who attend schools in Starke County or live within Starke County and are ages 5 to 20.

Registration fee is $40. Sign up dates are Tuesday, April 23 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. and Tuesday, April 30 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. at the North Judson Library. Deadline to register is April 30.

Additional information available at sign ups or call Donna Henry at 219-395-6504 or at donnahnry@yahoo.com.

Admission fee may be charged for spectators attending the event. Children ages 5 and under admitted at no charge.

The 2019 North Judson Mint Festival Mint Darlings Pageant will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the North Judson-San Pierre High School Auditorium.

This is open to all children who reside in Starke County and are ages newborn to four years. Registration is required.

Sign up dates are the same as the queen and king pageant. The deadline to register is also the same.

Contact Donna Henry for more information.