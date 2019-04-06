Still time to see model trains, wedding gowns at Marshall County Museum

Model trains, wedding gown trains and safety trains of thought are available at the Marshall County Museum.

If you missed the chance to visit the Marshall County Museum for Kids Day, the museum will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trains will be running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The model trains upstairs aren’t the only trains featured at the museum this month.

Be sure to check out the wedding exhibits displayed in the front window and as you enter the museum.

Operation Life Saver brochures are available upstairs in the train room highlighting safety tips for highway-real grade crossings.

Tips within the brochure include: Look both ways. Don’t get stuck on the track. Get out and get away if your vehicle stalls at a crossing. If you see a train coming, wait. Never try to beat a train. Remember that trains cannot stop quickly. Watch for vehicles that must stop at railroad crossings; this include school buses. If you see a problem at a crossing; report it. There is an emergency notification number posted on or near the crossing, otherwise notify local law enforcement.

The Marshall County Museum is open weekly Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

