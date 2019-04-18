Still time to get tickets for Saturday's Starke County SWAT banquet and fundraiser
Staff Report
Thursday, April 18, 2019
KNOX
Starke County Justice Center is hosting a SWAT banquet and Fundraiser on Saturday.
It will be held at the Knox Community Center, located at 55 E. Lake Street in Knox.
Tickets are $25. You must be 21 or older to enter.
Tickets include buffet dinner and two alcohol drinks or soft drinks.
There will also be a DJ, cash bar, silent auction, and raffles.
Tickets can be purchased at the Starke County Justice Center or by contacting any officer.
The event will be from 5 p.m. until midnight.
