Stellar communities site visit: now, the wait

In the culmination of over a year’s work, the Culver Stellar Committee and several other Culver and Marshall County leaders presented the town’s cause to about 18 representatives of various state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Housing and Community Development Association, and Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The presentation took about three hours on Thursday, Oct. 5. If chosen as an Indiana Stellar Community, the town stands to benefit from millions of dollars’ worth of investment and partnerships from local and state sources. A decision is expected later this month.