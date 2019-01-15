Steady Argos downs Bremen

Everybody loves the long ball, but sometimes it’s the regular shot that does the trick.

Argos did not get any buckets from beyond the arc on its home court Tuesday night, but the Dragons used a quick start and a huge advantage from the free throw to defeat Bremen, 46-36, in the opening round of the 54th annual Bi-County boys basketball tournament at the Dragon Den.

The win avenges a three-point loss to the Lions earlier in the season and puts the Dragons into Friday’s first semifinal where they will play Glenn at LaVille HS. Tip-off is set scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Sam Manikowski was the leader of the foul line parade, knocking in 9-of-10 in the fourth quarter and 13-for-14 for the game as part of his 21 points. The four biggest freebies came within a minute of each other when the junior guard connected on two after getting fouled, then another two as the result of a technical foul on the offending Bremen player to complete a 6-0 run after the Lions had cut the lead to 33-30 with 4:21 to play.

“(Free throw shooting) is really a rhythm thing and Sam got into a nice rhythm, especially with the technical foul shots,” said Argos head coach Gordon Mosson of Manikowski, who has hovered around 90 percent from the line for the season. “He’s a pretty good free throw shooter.”

For the game, Argos hit 22-of-30 from the line, while Bremen was just 3-of-7.

It was Ian Kindig that got the Dragons (11-3) off to a fast start, scoring six of his 13 points in the first quarter as Argos led 9-2 heading into the second. The lead increased to 23-10 behind two driving layups by Manikowski and two foul shots each by Kindig and Braden Thompson. If not for three 3s by Bremen (6-6), the lead would have been much more than 25-15 at the break.

“You cannot get into a big hole against good teams and then when you have to foul, they are good free throw shooters,” said Bremen head coach Jerry Smith. “Ten points isn’t that much. I don’t like it, but I know we can make it up in a hurry.”

Behind the inside play of Justin Zumbrun, Jacob Wunder and Brooks Feldman, the Lions did cut the lead to four heading into the final frame, but the technical foul, an offensive goaltending call and two big offensive rebounds from Argos kept Bremen from completing the comeback.

Ryan Caldwell had a made layup called off with 1:00 left when the referees ruled a Bremen player touched the rim while the ball was in the cylinder. Right before that, Argos got the rebound on the back end of two separate bonus situation free throws to keep the ball out of the Lions’ hands.

“We had the run we wanted, but we’ve got to get more mentally tough in tight situations - knowing what we want to do, knowing to keep our mouth shut and continue to play,” Smith added.

“In order to score you have to get rebounds and we did,” added Mosson. “We got some nice offensive boards by Jonah and a nice tip out by Lukas (VanDerWeele) there at the end that really helped.”

• ARGOS 46, BREMEN 36

At Argos

BREMEN (36): Reece Willis 1 0-2 3, Ryan Caldwell 0 0-0 0, David Slos 0 0-0 0, Jacob Wunder 3 0-0 6, Bryce Ginter 2 0-0 5, Justin Zumbrun 2 1-3 5, Trevor Devine 2 0-0 6, Evan Manges 0 0-0 0, Brookes Feldman 4 2-2 11. TOTALS: 14 3-7 36.

ARGOS (46): Sam Manikowski 4 13-14 21, Lukas Van Der Weele 2 2-3 6, Ian Kindig 4 5-6 13, Jonah Osborn 0 0-0 0, Jeremiah Riddle 0 0-0 0, Owen Nifong 2 0-5 4, Braden Thompson 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 12 22-30 46.

Score by quarters

Bremen 2 15 27 36

Argos 9 25 31 46

3-pointers: Bremen 5 (Devine 2, Willis, Feldman), Argos none. Fouls (fouled out): Bremen 24 (Caldwell, Ginter), Argos 11 (none).

Records: Bremen 6-6, Argos 11-3

