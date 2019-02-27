State Higher Ed Commission Awards $10,000 to KCES and other Indiana schools

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced today the winners of the 2018 Learn More Indiana Educator Grant, which is designed to support K-12 schools with college and career readiness initiatives for Hoosier students.

“The Learn More Indiana Educator Grant provides support for teachers and counselors to develop effective and engaging college preparation and career exploration activities for their students,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “Providing students these opportunities well before they graduate from high school exposes them to courses and interested that will prepare them for college and career success.”

Learn More Indiana Educator Grant recipients:

• Knox Community Elementary School

• Center Grove Elementary School (Greenwood)

• Goshen Middle School

• North Harrison Elementary School (Ramsey)

• Paoli Jr-Sr High School

• South Central Elementary School (Elizabeth)

• Springfield Elementary School (Michigan City)

• Tipton Elementary School

• Tri Elementary School (Straughn)

• Western Middle School (Russiaville)

The Learn More Indiana Educator Grant contest is part of Learn More Indiana’s annual magazines that provide grade-specific content to help students get ready for college. The Commission awarded $10,000 to elementary, middle, and high schools across the state who had the highest percentage of submitted student entries. In addition to having the most student entries, educators had to include the different ways in which they use Learn More Indiana magazines in the classroom.

Students are eligible for their own contest and can participate in the Student 529 Contest for a chance to win $529 in a CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan. Submissions for both contests are accepted until Dec. 31 of each year.

Learn More Indiana offers a variety of helpful tips and resources for K-12 students, current college students and returning adult students, including initiatives and resources are designed to help students take the right steps to prepare for and succeed in life after high school.

For more information about the Learn More Indiana annual campaign contest, visit https://learnmoreindiana.org/educators/contests/.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is a 14-member public body created in 1971 to define the missions of Indiana’s colleges and universities, plan and coordinate the state’s postsecondary education system, and ensure that Indiana’s higher education system is aligned to meet the needs of students and the state. The Commission includes representatives from each Congressional district, three at-large members, a college faculty representative and a college student representative.