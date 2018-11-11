Starke County Young Professionals meeting this week

Come out and support Starke County’s young leaders.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. CST Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Route 10 Bar N Grill, the Starke County Young Professionals will meet.

Mingling is 5:30-6 p.m. and then a discussion period from 6-8:30 p.m.

Bring a friend and make a change in the community.

Meanwhile, like the group on Facebook at Starke County Young Professionals Group.

The group’s mission is to connect, develop, and empower young professionals by creating a group of civic-minded and ambitious individuals that network and interact with one another and the community to fulfill the need for success on a personal, professional, and community level.

The group meets once a month — or more — in various locations in Starke Co. exchanging ideas and concerns to help promote and energize Starke County.

For more information, email starkecountyypg@gmail.com.

