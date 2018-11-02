Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin awarded the Circle of Corydon

Monday afternoon, Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin was surprised by State Representative Jim Pressel and State Senator Mike Bohacek in the courtroom of the Starke County Justice Center.

The room was also filled with county commissioners, members of the county council, other county officials, and other members of law enforcement.

The purpose of the surprise was to award Sheriff Dulin with the Circle of Corydon Award.

The Circle of Corydon Award honors Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people,

Read more about this in this week's edition of The Leader. It is on sale now.