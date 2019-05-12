Starke County Prayer Breakfast filled community center

National Day of Prayer was observed on Thursday, May 2.

Across the country people gathered to celebrate the day in a variety of ways.

One of the more common methods was to gather for a prayer breakfast.

Starke County held its prayer breakfast at the Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center in Knox.

The community center quickly filled with attendees that had purchased their tickets ahead of time.

Because of the record attendance in prior years, no tickets were sold at the door.

After Knox Mayor Dennis Estok welcomed everyone to the breakfast, Breada Moerland sang “Whatever Comes” with Nathan Lunsford on guitar.

