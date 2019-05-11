Starke County Humane Society Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Slinky

Slinky is a male Beagle of 10 months.

Cat of the Week: Garfield

Garfield is a domestic medium hair male of 1 year. He is very friendly.

If you are interested in Slinky, Garfield or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.

Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.

The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. CST.

If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.