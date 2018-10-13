Starke County Forest ribbon cutting

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, Forester Bruce Wakeland, representatives from the Starke County Park Board, Commissioners, Starke County Community Foundation, and other county officials gathered at the upgraded Starke County Forest.

“I wish that the donors could’ve been with us today, they were very sorry that they couldn’t. But this is a really exciting project and a very exciting day and we’re just grateful to you all who made it happen,” stated Sarah Origer, Starke County Community Foundation director of development.

According to Starke County Attorney Marty Lucas, a grant from the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund helped pay for the upgrades. The grant was in the amount of $15,200.

“The funds were also supplemented with additional money from the trust fund for the forest here that Bruce maintains by timber sale, so the property also supported some of it and then I think the commissioners also provided some additional funds for the road installation.”

Read more about this in this week's edition of The Leader. It is on sale now.