Starke County Council decides DeCola’s fate

At the January meeting of the Starke County Council, the members were told by fellow Council Member Tom DeCola that he would address allegations of inappropriate behavior that took place at a convention in Indianapolis.

He would do so in the form of a letter.

What took place at the Feb. 18 meeting involved neither a letter nor DeCola addressing the allegations.

It took approximately 21 minutes for the council to decide whether or not to allow Tom DeCola to retain his seat on the County Council.

Due to a Code of Conduct resolution that was passed in December 2018, the council has the ability to expel a fellow council member.

Read more about this in this week’s edition of The Leader. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.