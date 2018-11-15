Starke County Chamber of Commerce presented four awards at Thursday’s banquet

The Starke County Chamber of Commerce annual award dinner, held on Thursday, Nov. 8, demonstrated the county’s drive to excellence.

“We’re now not only one of the most rapidly growing chambers, but one of the most active chambers of commerce,” said Chamber President Jerry Gurrado.

In preparation for this event, dozens of businesses were nominated for the awards, but only four were honored at the banquet.

The Henry F. Schricker Service Before Self Award, named for the 36th and 38th governor of Indiana, is given to an accomplished business person who gives back exponentially to the community.

Van H. Janovic, the owner of Territorial Engineering, was presented with this award for his tireless behind-the-scenes work on countless community-benefitting projects.

“He’s a quiet hero,” said Gurrado.

Read more about this in the week's edition of The Leader. It is on sale now.