St. Joseph County SVU seeking public's help in home invasion, attempted sex assault case

The St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit (SVU) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged home invasion and reported attempted sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the 500 block of S. 27th Street, South Bend.

The victim reported that he had a handgun, Jessica McBrier, SVU's director of media relations said Wednesday in a news release.

Please see attached photographs.

He is described as a male, possibly in mid to late 30s, with short buzzed hair and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes, according to McBrier.

He is believed to be armed so the public is asked to call law enforcement and not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call SVU at 574-400-6008.