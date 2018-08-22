SR 39 to close today and tomorrow in Starke and Pulaski Counties for a chip and seal project

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that State Road 39 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in Starke and Pulaski counties for a chip seal project.

The road will be closed between SR 10 and SR 14. SR 39 is currently closed for a portion of that stretch due to a bridge project.

State road detours must be on state-maintained roads only. Southbound drivers on SR 39 will be detoured west on SR 10, south on US 421 and east on SR 14 back to SR 39. Northbound drivers on SR 39 will be detoured west on SR 14, north on US 421, and east on SR 10 back to SR 39.

The chip sealing process consists of distributing a liquid asphalt emulsion on the roadway and covering the liquid asphalt with crushed stone to provide a new wearing surface. Once the asphalt has cured, any excess chips left on the roadway are swept from the surface.

Chip sealing extends the life of a roadway by protecting it from moisture, ultraviolet degradation and other damaging exposures. In addition to sealing the pavement, chip seal applications reestablish surface friction – improving safety for the motoring public. Of the pavement preservation methods employed by the state, chip sealing is perhaps the most cost-effective. Studies show that every dollar invested in chip seal operations saves $6-14 in future roadway costs.

Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.