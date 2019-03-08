Spring forward on Sunday!

Hop in your DeLoreans and grab your hover boards because this Sunday we’re going back to the future!

Well, not literally, but we all have to adjust our clocks an hour ahead.

Sunday, March 10, is the start of Daylight Saving Time (DST). Before you go to bed Saturday, move your clocks ahead one hour. DST officially goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday.

DST is the practice of advancing clocks during summer months by one hour so that evening daylight lasts an hour longer, while sacrificing normal sunrise times.

Indiana was the 48th state to observe DST when the entire state observed DST in 2006.