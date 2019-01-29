Sports cancellations
Staff Report
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Plymouth —
The Girl's Basketball Sectional has been postponed for tonight. No rescheduled date will be announced until we see an improvement in the weather. It will not be rescheduled for Wednesday night.
Tuesday: Girls Sectional at Oregon Davis. The sectional will now be held on Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday. If we win on Friday evening, we would play the next round on Monday.
Class 2A Central Noble girls basketball sectional for January 29 has been postponed.
Central Noble
Girls Basketball Sectional
Revised Schedule
Friday
6p.m. - CN v WV
730p.m. - BRE v LV
Saturday
6p.m. - Whitko v WG1
730p.m. - PH v WG2
Monday
7p.m. - Championship
