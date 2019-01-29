Sports cancellations

The Girl's Basketball Sectional has been postponed for tonight. No rescheduled date will be announced until we see an improvement in the weather. It will not be rescheduled for Wednesday night.

Tuesday: Girls Sectional at Oregon Davis. The sectional will now be held on Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday. If we win on Friday evening, we would play the next round on Monday.

Class 2A Central Noble girls basketball sectional for January 29 has been postponed.

Central Noble

Girls Basketball Sectional

Revised Schedule

Friday

6p.m. - CN v WV

730p.m. - BRE v LV

Saturday

6p.m. - Whitko v WG1

730p.m. - PH v WG2

Monday

7p.m. - Championship