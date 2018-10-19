Spooky Wakarusa ready to haunt your family with fall festivities

There won't be a shortage of attractions to see and to participate in as the harvest season takes hold in Wakarusa.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring its annual Fall Halloween Party 6-9 p.m. in downtown Wakarusa.

A costume contest for those ages infant to 11 will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. There will be three age groups of competition, in ages infant - 4, 5 - 7, and 8 - 11. Youngsters may enter in one of the many categories, including princesses and fairy tales; ghosts, witches, kand all things scary; TV/cartoon/movie characters; and sports and occupations.

Immediately following the children's event, something new will be introduced which will surely delight the crowds - a dog costume contest. The top prize for the winning entrant will be a six-month subscription to Bark Box.

Prizes for the kids include $20 for first place, $10 for second place, and $5 for third place. The monetary awards will be given in each age category.

There will be three separate cake walks, one commencing at 7:30, another at 8, and the final one beginning at 8:30 p.m. Bethel Missionary Church will be on hand with their food truck, and free donuts, cider, and games will be offered to all guests.

Thrill seekers looking for more adventures can hop aboard the hayride shuttle and ride to the Wakarusa Historical Museum, where the complex will be the site for the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted Museum. The sinister spectacle gets underway at 6 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. at 403 East Wabash Avenue, just southeast of downtown Wakarusa.

There will be characters scattered around the grounds handing out candy for the little ones, and there is no charge for those who simply wish to collect treats. For an entry into the Haunted Museum, which includes a frightful folly through several of the Museum's most legendary buildings, the cost is $1 per person. Guests must receive a hand stamp to guarantee admittance to the tour.

