Spirit of Triton Marching Band made history at Penn High School

On Saturday, Sept. 22, the ‘Spirit of Triton Marching Band’ (STMB) made history at Penn High School.

STMB took 1st place in Scholastic B and won all 3 captions: Best Music, Best Visual and Best General Effect.

STMB competed against Heritage who took 2nd at Scholastic Finals last year. The band's performance was nothing short of amazing. Mr. Seel explains that the band has overcome obstacles that could have very easily stood in the way of their outstanding progress.

