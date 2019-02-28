'Spamalot' performed this weekend at Culver Community Middle/High School

Spamalot, a musical comedey, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at Culver Community Middle/High School. Tickets are $7. “Spamalot,” written in 1975, is a musical adaptation of a cult comedy.

CMHS teacher Todd Shafer, who is helping with the show, provided a synopsis from the program:

ENGLAND, 932A.D. — Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail with his Knights of the Round Table.

Inspired by the classic comedy film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of the legend.

Have you ever seen a rabid moose rollerblading?

Spamalot features a wealth of funny shenanigans: fish slappers, catapulting cows, flatulent Frenchmen, mud farmers, and killer rabbits.

All over England, The Plague is running rampant (with a 50% chance of pestilence and famine).

A moose once bit my sister.

We are sorry for the problems with this synopsis.

Those in charge have been sacked and have been replaced.

Throughout the show, Arthur, traveling with his servant, Patsy, recruits several knights to accompany him on his quest: Sir Bedevere, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot and Sir Galahad.

You will also be meeting such characters as the Lady of the Lake, Tim the Enchanter, Not Dead Fred, the Black Knight and the Knights who say Ni.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy The Plague ... er, uh -- Enjoy the show!

