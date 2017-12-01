Space Pioneers lost in orbit

The Indianapolis Northwest Space Pioneers traveled north Friday night to face the Culver Military Academy Eagles. Culver Academy came away with the win by a score of 84-41.

The first quarter saw Indianapolis Northwest pester the Eagles with its speed and aggressiveness. The score was tied at seven midway through the first until Culver Academy began to take advantage of Northwest’s chaotic defense. Each time the Eagles went to the rim they seemingly drew a foul and free throw attempts. Behind the strong play of Culver junior Ethan Brittain-Watts, the Eagles went on a 7-0 scoring run to finish the first quarter with a 14-7 lead.

"One of our goals is to make more free throws than the other team shoots," said CMA head coach Mark Galloway. "That's always been a goal for my teams but you have to have that aggressive mindset. You can't just settle for threes even though we got some guys that can knock down threes. Early on, we knew they were fouling so we'd give a good shot fake and we were disciplined to be strong and then draw fouls and get to the free throw line. Then you got to make them and we were 18 of 24. That's a pretty good shooting percentage."

The Eagles opened the second quarter with a three-point barrage, quickly extending their lead to 22-14. CMA wasn’t done as sophomore Trey Galloway was able to catch a pass above the rim before hammering it down to complete the alley-oop. The play extended the Eagles’ lead to 17 and electrified the home crowd. As the quarter neared its end, the Space Pioneers brought the ball up-court looking to score. Galloway had other plans as he stripped the point guard and raced up court for an emphatic dunk. Culver headed to the locker room with a 39-21 lead and the crowd still roaring.

"Trey had 22 [points] and 10 [rebounds] and then I had Deontae with 17 points and 11 rebounds," said Galloway. "Ethan had 16 points to go along with four assists and seven of 10 from the line. He makes three more of those and he's got 19 points. Our three main guys that we know are going to be our scores stepped up."

Opening the third quarter, both teams traded three-pointers followed by an Indianapolis Northwest basket to trim the 18-point deficit. The Eagles then went to work by dominating the interior and going on an 11-2 run. Galloway made another nice play when he drove hard to the basket before reversing for a layup. CMA finished the quarter with yet another 11-2 run that swelled the score to 61-32 as the third quarter ended.

"I think we have to get the ball inside," continued Galloway. "We’ve got to be able to get paint touches whether that's passing the ball into the post players or getting our guards to be vertical and attack the paint. We got to be aggressive in getting paint touches. That doesn't always mean just throw it in the post. It means getting our guys to attack and have that aggressive mindset. I thought we had an aggressive mindset tonight. We got to the free throw line a lot."

The fourth quarter saw more of the same as the Eagles toyed with the Space Pioneers. Culver Academy began to sub in their reserves midway through the fourth but Indianapolis Northwest was still unable to muster much of an attack as the lead grew to 43.

The Eagles will travel to face the Class 4A 2-0 Brownsburg Bulldogs tomorrow evening in what will be their biggest test so far.0

• CULVER MILITARY 84, INDIANAPOLIS NORTHWEST 41

At Culver

NW (41): Jason Hall 13, Cameron Slah 4, Matthew Israel 0, Shawn Thames 15, Clarence Jones 0, Devin Kitt 0, Terrell Adetunji 0, Jason Taylor 9. Total: 41.

CMA (84): Henry Zehner 2, Ethan Brittain-Watts 16, Johnny Cohen 3, Jordon Freeman 4, Anthony Goeb 0, Deontae Craig 17, Amari Curtis 8, Trey Galloway 22, Nick Hittle 4, Savas Koutsouras 8. Total: 81.

NW 7 21 32 41

CMA 14 39 61 84

3-pt goals: NW 5 (Hall 3, Thames, Taylor); CMA 4 (Galloway, Cohen, Craig, Brittain-Watts). Fouls (fouled out): IHS 15 (none), CMA 13 (none). JV score: CMA 38 (Koutsouras 11), NW 34 (Jones 14). Record: CMA 2-0, Indianapolis Northwest 0-3.