Snow falls Saturday evening, night

Snow settles over the area tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Drive carefully.

Via the NWS:

Snow will overspread northern Indiana and northwest Ohio from west to east from 6 PM EST to 10 PM EST, and will diminish during the early overnight hours.

Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, although bands of heavier snow may produce a swatch of 3 to 4 inch snow accumulations.

Present indications continue to indicate areas between the Highway 30 and 24 corridors as the best potential for these higher snow amounts.

The cold conditions along with this snow will likely produce hazardous travel conditions and slick roads later this evening into the overnight hours.

Motorists should be alert for deteriorating travel conditions later this evening, and allow extra time to reach destinations.