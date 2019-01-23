Slick spots remain in areas this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Though air temperatures have risen above freezing, icy conditions are still being reported on some secondary roads across the area,” according to NWS. “Motorists are urged to use caution if traveling this morning. Slow down and leave plenty of room between you and the next vehicle. Temperatures will continue to slowly rise through the morning and melt any residual ice on untreated roads and sidewalks by around daybreak."

There is a chance for light freezing drizzle during the evening, NWS said.

“Bitterly cold air will return to the area Thursday night into Friday with wind chill values as low as 20 degrees below zero,” according to the weather service.