The FOP Shop with a Cop Radio Auction will begin at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The auction continues throughout the day on WTCA with items changing every half hour until 7 p.m.

Items on the auction block include a '03 Harley-Davidson Softtail, '03 Ford Harley-Davidson F150 and a 2010 Ford Flex. A complete list of items on the auction block can be seen at www.shopwithacop195.org

Anyone interested in bidding is encouraged to call WTCA at 574-936-4096 to get a bid number.