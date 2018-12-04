Sheriff’s Department investigating Koontz Lake robbery

On Monday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:31 p.m. the Starke County Sheriff’s 911 Center received a call stating that several subjects entered the Marathon Gas Station in Koontz Lake, with bullet proof vests and masks, and robbed the store at gunpoint and numerous gunshots were fired and left the store possibly east behind the store into a wooded area.

An off-duty Starke County officer overheard the radio traffic and responded within two minutes and arrived on scene at 7:31 p.m. along with a Walkerton Unit.

After securing the scene and checked the well being of the gas station employees, additional officers from Knox, Hamlet, Walkerton, Marshall County, Indiana, DNR, and additional units from Starke County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter in the area and used four K9’s to search the area for the suspects.

K9’s located some cash and latex gloves left behind by the suspects east of the store.

Indiana State Police Crime Scene Technicians were called in to process the scene. This is an active investigation and any information or TIPS should be directed to the Starke County Sheriff’s Office at 574-772-3771.