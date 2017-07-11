Severe crash on 30 East sends one to hospital

HAMLET – Traffic was backed up for nearly a mile on US 30 East as firefighters worked to clear vehicles and debris away from a major accident that took place at around 10:00 a.m. (central) this morning. The accident occurred just in front of the interchange that leads to Oregon-Davis High School.

According to Chief Andy Lawrence of the Koontz Lake Fire Department, one of four responding departments to the accident scene, a flatbed truck was parked on the South side of the road and pulled out into traffic. A semi that was traveling at speed, slammed into the rear of the flatbed truck sending it careening down the road, and causing the semi to “jack knife.”

The Semi, and the brand-new John Deer combine it was hauling, were consumed in fire and both were called a “total loss” by an insurance agent on the scene. Between the semi, the combine, and the other vehicle initial damage estimates are over half a million dollars.

One of the drivers, who is yet to be identified, according to Chief Lawrence, was taken to Memorial Hospital. No information has been released on the driver's condition except that the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. As one firefighter who was cleaning up debris on scene said,

“I know this looks bad, but honestly it could have been much, much worse.”