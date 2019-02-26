Senter delivers State of the City address to Plymouth's Common Council

From the soon-to-open Dr. Susan Bardwell Aquatics Center and Growing Kids early childhood learning center to luring of Winona Building Products, Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter highlighted what he views as the city’s economic, infrastructure and quality-of-life successes during 2018 in his State of the City address during Monday’s common council meeting.

Senter wove a theme of realizing the importance of relationships throughout his speech.

Read more about this in Tuesday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.