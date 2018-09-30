Seniors victorious in KHS Powderpuff

Powder-puff Football is just one of the annual Homecoming festivities that is held at Knox High School.

This year’s Powder-puff winner is the Class of 2019 Seniors.

Pictured are student coaches kneeling: Jared Prater and Dawson Patrick. Standing: Student coach Brennen Geller and Corbin Owens, players: Maddy Hewlett, Kirsten Bauer, Kailee Smith, Megan Simpson, Maddie Krueger, Hailey Thompson, Lindsey Simpson, Allison Bottorff and student coach Manny Larson.