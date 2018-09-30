Seniors victorious in KHS Powderpuff
By:
Staff Report
Sunday, September 30, 2018
KNOX
Powder-puff Football is just one of the annual Homecoming festivities that is held at Knox High School.
This year’s Powder-puff winner is the Class of 2019 Seniors.
Pictured are student coaches kneeling: Jared Prater and Dawson Patrick. Standing: Student coach Brennen Geller and Corbin Owens, players: Maddy Hewlett, Kirsten Bauer, Kailee Smith, Megan Simpson, Maddie Krueger, Hailey Thompson, Lindsey Simpson, Allison Bottorff and student coach Manny Larson.
