Sectional final round Friday night

See today's Pilot News for a complete rundown of sectional final football

Tomorrow night marks the long-anticipated sectional championship night and three local teams are left standing. The 10-1 Culver Academy Eagles will face the undefeated 11-0 Angola Hornets while the 8-3 Triton Trojans will face a familiar for in the 7-4 LaVille Lancers. Who carries the edge into the matchups and what do the numbers say about these teams.

Angola

The Angola Hornets made shockwaves through the local sports news world last week when they defeated NorthWood in overtime, 28-21.

The Hornets stroll into this matchup carrying an astounding 29-point average margin of victory.

Even more impressive is the way they won last week. Trailing 21-7 with six minutes to go in the game, junior slot receiver Jarrett Gibson completed a 65-yard pass on a trick play to draw within a touchdown. Just three minutes later Gibson scored on a six-yard run to tie the game at 21.

Angola scored in overtime and the rest is history. What is not so intimidating about the Hornets is their strength of schedule. Opponents of Angola ended the season with an overall record of just 50-64.

Triton

The Trojans have experienced what can only be described as a banner year under third-year coach Ron Brown in 2017. After having one winning season in the past 22 seasons that came in 2008, Triton has quietly been one of the better local teams this season.

They have a 26.8-point average margin of victory in their eight wins including a 22-14 game against LaVille in Week 2 of this season.

The Trojans undoubtedly can light up the scoreboard in a hurry and are piloted by senior Max Slusser and juniors James Snyder and Delano Shumpert.

Slusser has helped the Trojans control the game clock all season while amassing 855-yards and 12 touchdowns. Snyder and Shumpert have wreaked havoc through the air all year.

Snyder has thrown for 1,865 yards and 22 touchdowns while Shumpert has hauled in 42 receptions for 836 yards and 14 touchdowns.

LaVille

The Lancers started their winning ways in 2013 when current head coach Will Hostrawser took control. The team finished 5-5 that season in what has been their worst year since.

Friday will mark the fourth straight season in which Hostrawser and the Lancers have reached the sectional championship game. While they have yet to win one during their current stretch, they've been extremely close and should have a chip on their shoulder this week.

The past two seasons have seen the Lancers fall by a total of six points, first to Northfield 24-21 and then to Southwood, 43-40.

LaVille is led by a committee of backs but two names to watch are freshman Andrew Dill and sophomore Kolby Watts. Dill has 443 yards and five touchdowns this season coupled with two games of over 100 yards rushing. Watts ran for 97 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry in the first matchup with Triton.